Residents of the provinces of Limburg and Noord-Brabant take the most security measures to prevent crime, Statistics Netherlands reported in an analysis of its Safety Monitor. Almost half of the residents of the southern Netherlands always or often leave valuables at home. In the rest of the country, it is about 40 percent.

Limburg and Noord-Brabant residents more often leave lights on at home, take valuables out of their cars, and park their bikes in the guarded bicycle shed. One in three installed shutters on windows or security gates at doors to prevent burglary. In Groningen, Drenthe, and Friesland, that’s one in ten residents.

The south and west of the Netherlands are more careful when opening the door at night. Nearly 9 percent of residents in these areas find it too unsafe to open the door for unexpected arrivals at night. In the eastern and northern Netherlands, around 5 percent of residents feel this way.