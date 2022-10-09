Police in Amsterdam said that a fire at an apartment complex in the city center on Saturday was likely set intentionally. The fire led to an explosion, and not the other way around, as the fire department previously reported.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Zuiderkerkhof in Amsterdam Centrum. The building where the fire broke out, and neighboring buildings, were evacuated, but there were no injuries. A total of 18 residents were safely brought onto the street.

“The detective is investigating and assumes arson,” police said. “The investigative team is looking for witnesses who know more about this incident.”

Authorities were called to the scene for the report of an explosion in a home. Firefighters and police officers could see the flames in the apartment complex from the street, and were also concerned about smoke building up, which is why the evacuation was ordered.

“Some of the residents have now returned to their homes. Four homes have been declared uninhabitable due to the fire.”

The cause of the fire and the explosion was still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Homes, businesses and ATMs have been rocked by numerous explosions in recent months. In response, the Amsterdam police set up two new teams to investigate the trend.