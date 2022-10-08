A fire broke out at a house in the center of Amsterdam early Saturday morning, forcing 18 residents from surrounding buildings to evacuate. The fire was caused by an explosion, according to the fire brigade.

The fire brigade reported it was dispatched to the blaze on Zuiderkerkhof around 6 a.m. on Saturday. By around 9 a.m., the fire was brought under control. Police are investigating the origins of the fire because an explosion was involved.

Residents were evacuated to the Stopera nearby, according to AT5. They will be allowed to return to their homes once police decide the area is secure.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident, De Telegraaf reports. The fire reached the roof of the home, propelled by the force of the explosion.

Homes, businesses and ATMs have been rocked by numerous explosions in recent months. In response, the Amsterdam police set up two new teams to investigate the trend.