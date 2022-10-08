The Cabinet is increasing climate aid to developing countries from 1.25 billion euros in 2021 to 1.8 billion euros in 2025. Half of this amount will be paid from government money and half from private money including from companies. The extra money will be used, among other things, to protect tropical rainforests.

"The Netherlands and other rich countries have a special responsibility to help these countries as well," said Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy). Poorer countries have contributed little to the climate problem, but are often the first to notice the consequences of drought and floods, the minister explained.

Liesje Schreinemacher (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation) wants to encourage Dutch companies, universities and social organizations to make sustainable investments abroad. "They have knowledge and come up with excellent solutions," Schreinemacher said. "For example, how to deal with extreme rainfall or drought."

In the latest report from UN climate panel IPCC, researchers say that the global climate goals are not being met with the plans that countries now have to reduce CO2 emissions.