The police arrested a total of 105 Napoli supporters ahead of the Ajax match in Amsterdam on Tuesday. 103 of them were arrested in Amsterdam Central Station, the police said.

Several dozen of the Italian supporters arrested at the central station were carrying face-covering clothing, sticks, a knife, and a window tap. Another two were detained for insult and fireworks, the police said. They were all released from custody after questioning.

Ahead of the match, Amsterdam designated parts of the city as a safety risk area, allowing the police to stop and search people in the affected areas. The city also warned supporters that possession of face-covering clothing could result in a 6-month stadium ban. Wearing face-covering clothing could get you banned from football stadiums for 18 months.

Just before the match, the police also managed to prevent a clash between Napoli and Ajax supporters at the Bijlmer-Arena station. About a hundred Napoli supporters got off a train there and ended up in the middle of the Ajax supporters.

“The police were able to keep the two supporter groups separate,” the police said. “Under supervision, these Italians were transferred by metro to Strandvliet station to enter the Johan Cruijff ArenA from the correct side.”

The match itself was quiet, and the police reported no significant incidents before, during, or after the game.