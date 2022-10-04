Amsterdam designated the Johan Cruijff ArenA, the area around it, the city center, and the metro line between the two areas as a safety risk area ahead of the Ajax vs. Napoli match on Tuesday. The police can stop and frisk people there from noon to midnight.

“Because of the experiences with previous Champions League matches, Amsterdam expects public disturbances and the setting off of heavy illegal fireworks. The designation of the safety risk area contributes to the safe conduct of the match,” the city said.

Based on new guidelines by the Dutch football association KNVB, the city will also act more strictly against face-covering clothing. “Supporters who are out to cause disturbances often wear face-covering clothing. In this way, they are not recognized and can avoid punishment.”

Anyone caught carrying face-covering clothing, like a balaclava, in the safety risk area today could face a stadium ban of 6 months. Actually wearing face-covering clothing can lead to an 18-month stadium ban.