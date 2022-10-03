The police arrested a 26-year-old man for driving under the influence of laughing gas in Delft on Sunday after a wild chase through the city. According to the police, the driver - with a balloon in his mouth - ignored all orders to stop. The police eventually forced him off the road on Rotterdamseweg after a chase that lasted about 15 minutes.

The police responded to a report of someone using laughing gas in a white car in a parking lot on Voorhofdreef at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The man drove away when he saw the police. “Because the driver of the white car exhibited dangerous driving behavior, several police vehicles tried to stop the car,” the police said.

The chase took about 15 minutes, crossing Schoemakerstraat, Westlandseweg, Voorhofdreef, and Kruithuisweg. The man drove over footpaths, bicycle paths, and into oncoming traffic in his attempt to flee from the police. On Rotterdamseweg, the man suddenly drove onto the bicycle path, forcing cyclists to jump out of the way. It was here that the police managed to push him to a stop.

According to the police, the man refused to cooperate with his arrest, and officers eventually had to use an electroshock weapon to get him under control. He is in custody, and the police confiscated his driver’s license. The police also took a blood sample to test for substance use. They found several nitrous oxide canisters in his car.

Two police cars were damaged in the chase. The police are looking for witnesses and anyone who may have been a victim of the man’s dangerous driving - anyone who got hurt or whose vehicle was damaged in the chase. “The police would also like to obtain surveillance camera footage of the chase.”