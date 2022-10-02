The executive committee of the Tweede Kamer will file a report with the police concerning the leak of confidential information about former Speaker of the House Khadija Arib. Current Tweede Kamer chairman Vera Bergkamp will do this on Monday, her spokesperson told the NOS.

On Wednesday, NRC leaked the news that Bergkamp and the executive committee had commissioned an independent investigation into Arib based on accusations of unacceptable behavior while Arib was chairman of the Tweede Kamer from 2016 to 2021. The investigation was based on an anonymous letter about Arib, which accused her of a "reign of terror," among other things.

Several opposition party leaders responded by demanding clarification from Bergkamp for the basis of the investigation. On Saturday, Arib resigned from parliament, saying she had been stabbed in the back by the anonymous accusers. "This concerns attacks on my dignity," the Labour parliamentarian wrote. She believed the executive committee had no right to investigate her as a sitting MP and also pointed out that she had not been informed of the investigation before the NRC leak, according to the NOS.

Bergkamp's spokesperson told the NOS that the executive committee would comment on Arib's departure on Monday at the latest.