An independent external party will investigate allegations of unacceptable behavior by PvdA parliamentarian Khadija Arib during her time as chairman of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament. The investigation was prompted by two anonymous letters accusing Arib of “abuse of power,” a “reign of terror,” and creating “an unsafe work environment,” NRC reports based on information from sources close to the issue. Arib was Tweede Kamer chairman from 2016 until 2021.

The executive committee of the Tweede Kamer, headed by current Tweede Kamer chairman Vera Bergkamp (D66), unanimously decided on Wednesday to launch an investigation into Arib’s behavior. This followed confidential advice on the matter by the state attorney, according to NRC.

State Attorney Pels Rijken said that the detailed complaints in the last letter, sent in July this year, “fit with earlier (concrete and serious) signals of an unsafe working environment.” According to the attorney, the complaints don’t appear to revolve around a single incident but a “broader, structural problem.” The advice speaks of “concrete and clear signals that there is (or may have been) a very unsafe working environment.” and the Tweede Kamer as an employer, has an “obligation to act.”

The complaint sent in July followed Arib’s appointment as chairman of the Temporary Coronavirus Committee, which is preparing a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the pandemic. The author of the anonymous letter said they are concerned about the health of officials working under Arib. “I and many officials with me had hoped that after her reign of terror (...) Ms. Arib would have ended up on the sidelines of politics where she can no longer do any harm to officials,” the letter states.

In response to the NRC report, Arib told the newspaper that she was unaware of the investigation and was “shocked” by the allegations. “I’m not put together like that.”

On Twitter, she said: “Another ‘anonymous’ political stab in the back. This is the ugliest side of politics, a side that I have always opposed as a parliamentarian and as chairman of the Kamer. I had to find out via NRC that an investigation was being set up against me. I demand an explanation from Vera Bergkamp (D66) about this method. This is at odds with care and a socially safe working environment.”