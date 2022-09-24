Dozens of travelers were stranded on Friday night due to a malfunction at Amersfoort Central, a spokesperson for the NS confirmed after reporting by the NOS.

There was a "malfunction in ProRail's ICT system" for unknown reasons, the spokesperson said. As a result, no train traffic to and from Amersfoort Central was possible since Friday evening around 11 p.m.

The issue has now been resolved. Train traffic was expected to resume around 6:15 a.m.

"It is very annoying that travelers are stranded at the station," said the spokesperson. The use of replacement transport, such as buses, was, according to her, "only possible on a limited basis" due to the staff shortage.

@NS_online We staan al sinds een uur of 1 op station Amersfoort te wachten tot we verder kunnen naar Meppel. Nergens zijn medewerkers te bekennen die ons iets kunnen vertellen over beloofde bussen. Komt er überhaupt nog iets of moeten we wachten tot de eerste trein? — Xander Topma (@XanderTopma) September 24, 2022

One traveler tweeted at 4:28 a.m. on Sunday that there were a "lot of people" who were at the station "all night," because buses were not sent despite an announcement. "There are no employees who can tell us anything about promised buses," the traveler tweeted.