Sunday was the coldest September 18 ever measured in the Netherlands. The maximum temperature at the national weather station in De Bilt was 13.3 degrees, breaking the 1962 record of 13.5 degrees. This was the first cold record in De Bilt since October 2019, Weeronline reported.

Sunday was gray and wet in De Bilt, with constant rain throughout the afternoon. The maximum temperature was measured at 12:40 p.m., after which it cooled down to 11. 3 degrees. A few places in the east of the Netherlands were even colder on Sunday. In Enschede, maximums climbed to only 12.1 degrees.

This week will also be cool and cloudy, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. Today will see occasional sunshine and scattered showers. Maximums will climb to around 16 degrees. Tuesday will look much the same.

Wednesday and Thursday will see the most sunshine and the slightest chance of rain. From Wednesday, the days will also be slightly warmer, with thermometers maybe reaching 20 degrees on Thursday and Friday. After that, temperatures will dip again as cloud cover and the chance of rain increases.