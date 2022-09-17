Delft University's solar car team have again won the week-long Sasol Solar Challenge, making them four-time champions of the event, according to a press release.

The Brunel Solar Team sealed its victory by coming in second on the seventh day of the challenge, in which nine solar car teams from South Africa, Belgium and the Netherlands compete. Team leader Sanne Vilters called the 2022 competition "tense," since Brunel competed against other top solar car teams and newly-incorporated challenges. "We managed to push through and work together as a team,” Vilters said.

The eighth day of the event finished at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa. The teams drove an estimated 2,500 from start to finish, according to the Sasol Solar Challenge.

“We would like to congratulate all the teams who participated in the 2022 Sasol Solar Challenge for crossing the finish line successfully," said Robert Walker, Owner and Director of the Sasol Solar Challenge, according to the release. "They have all done really well and showcased their engineering skills and talents to different communities across South Africa throughout the eight days –– while also spreading an awareness on the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education as well as sustainable transportation."