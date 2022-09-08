An investigation into the Wednesday afternoon stabbing of a woman in Amsterdam was still ongoing a day later. The woman was stabbed in or close to a residential building on Govert Flinckstraat at about 12:45 p.m.

Police officers, ambulances, and a trauma team in a helicopter were dispatched to the scene shortly after the incident. The victim was taken to an area hospital. Her condition and the extent of her injuries were not released.

One male suspect was arrested soon after authorities arrived, police in the capital said on social media. Authorities said it was a domestic dispute, but declined to comment on the relationship between the suspect and victim. The woman was described by witnesses as being in her twenties, Parool reported. The suspect was a little older and was carrying a knife, witnesses said.

The victim was heavily bleeding from injuries near her shoulder and neck, employees from the nearby Burgerbar told the newspaper. She collapsed in front of a door and was helped by bystanders. She remained conscious, at least until paramedics arrived.

Officers cordoned off a large portion of the street and surrounding area for their investigation, police said.