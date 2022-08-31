On Wednesday, NS employees are striking in the South and East regions. But travelers outside this striking area are also affected. The trade unions promised that there would be no strikes during the Grand Prix Formula 1 in Zandvoort this weekend.

There were quite a few canceled trains on Wednesday morning, and the timetable was not in order, said a spokesperson for the NS. He expects this will be the case for the rest of the day.

“The track is so intertwined that we also notice this in other parts of the country. In addition, we are expecting after-effects from Tuesday.”

Yesterday, the NS strike in the center of the country shut down almost all train traffic. “As a result, we had trouble getting trains to the right place to start. That is why trains are getting canceled and may also be shooter than travelers are used to.”

Travelers who want to take the train on Wednesday should keep a close eye on the travel information, the spokesperson advised.

The NS workers are striking for a better collective bargaining agreement after negotiations between trade unions FNV, CNV, and VVMC and NS failed. FNV previously said there would be a nationwide strike if NS did not make an acceptable offer.

But that will not happen during the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, the unions said. Train traffic is of great importance to the smooth running of the Grand Prix. Most roads to Zandvoort are closed during the race weekend, and visitors are urged to come by train or bicycle.

Last week, NS warned travelers to expect massive crowds on the trains around the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Friday afternoon. Ajax will play SC Cambuur in the ArenA that day, Kensington is playing a sold-out concert in the Ziggo Dome, Yale Lauren will play to a capacity crowd at AFAS Live, and the masses towards the Grand Prix will get going.