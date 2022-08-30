NS personnel are striking in Central Netherlands today. The strike includes the Utrecht Central Station junction, which has consequences for train traffic in the whole of the Netherlands. Because, except for the Amsterdam Central - Schiphol route, no NS trains will run all day.

“Many trains run from, to, or through this area. Colleagues normally run trains from Utrecht to all directions. In addition, many colleagues here work on the daily coordination of personnel and trains for the entire country. When they don’t work, this has far-reaching consequences for the timetable throughout the Netherlands,” NS said.

The rail company said it tried very hard to provide “a reliable and responsible timetable around the strike areas.” But it does not see any possibility to do so today despite all the elaborated scenarios.

NS urged train passengers to postpone their trip or use another form of transport. Travelers’ association ANWB expects the morning and evening rush hour to be busier than usual as more people take the car due to the strike.

Schiphol also advised travelers from outside Amsterdam to use alternative transport.

According to an NS spokesperson, Utrecht Central Station looked dead on Tuesday morning, with only a handful of people standing at the station. "I have the impression that many travelers are aware of the strike," said the spokesperson.

The Eurostar and Thalys will run on Tuesday, but the other international trains won’t run in the Netherlands. The regional train operators will run as usual except for the Alphen-Gouda train service.

Today is the fourth day of NS strikes arranged by the trade unions FNV, CNV, and VVMC. On Monday, the labor actions shut down train traffic in Noord-Holland. Last week Wednesday, the north of the Netherlands was affected, and Zuid-Holland on Friday. NS personnel are protesting for a better collective bargaining agreement after negotiations between the rail company and trade unions failed.

State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure) again called on NS and the trade unions to resolve their conflict quickly. "The impact of the NS strike today is extremely annoying for all train passengers. I previously called on unions and NS to come to a solution together, and in the interest of the traveler, I am now making that call again," she said on Twitter.