Seven municipalities in the Utrecht Security Region will build 1,500 flexible homes by next year. The national government made 18 million euros available for these temporary homes intended for students, people looking for their first home, refugees, and other home seekers in the social sector.

Utrecht city will get 1,000 new flexible homes. The other 500 will be in Nieuwegein, Rhenen, Bunnik, Wijk by Duurstede, Bunschoten, and IJsselstein, NOS reported.

“Flexible homes are houses that are temporary but will be in designated locations long-term,” the security region said. The homes will be in use for 10 to 15 years. The idea is that people can move from flexible housing to a permanent home. The region plans to build 100,000 permanent homes in the coming years.

“A lot of steam and boiling water” will help these municipalities get the flexible homes ready by next year at the latest, Sharon Dijksma, mayor of Utrecht and chairman of the Security Region, said to the broadcaster. “The urgency is great. There is a huge housing shortage in our region. We have too many people on a waiting list.” She called the flexible homes a “solution that can serve as a good buffer” while more permanent homes are realized.