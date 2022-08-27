In the Wierdense Veld near Hoge Hexel in Overijssel, a fire raged in a peat bog on Friday night. The fire brigade responded with several vehicles and gave the signal fire under control around 3:20 a.m., a spokesperson for the safety region reported.

Around a hectare of the nature reserve was reduced to ashes, according to Tubantia. Because of the drought, the fire quickly scaled up to a large blaze and spread near the Schaddenbeltsweg around 1:30 a.m.

The fire brigade was supported by a specialist team that helps fight large wildfires, along with a drone and three wildfire fighting vehicles. Two weeks ago, a piece of peat in the same region caught fire and was also extinguished with the help of the specialist team. Fire brigades across the Netherlands have found themselves fighting multiple wildfires as hot weather and drought continue across the country.