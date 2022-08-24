The police arrested a knife-wielding man in Renesse after he twice drove his car into a cafe terrace during the early hours of Wednesday morning. A woman got hurt in the incident. Paramedics treated her at the scene, the police said.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. at cafe De Zoom and Bar de Stulp on Hogezoom. According to Omroep Zeeland, the man lost it when security guards tried to stop him from taking a glass of beer onto the public road.

After some pushing and pulling, the man got into his car and crashed into people-filled terraces, De Zoom owner Jeroen Giele said to the broadcaster. First, he crashed into Bar de Stulp across the street and then several times into De Zoom. People panicked, Giele said. “People climbed over windows to find safety. We locked the business’ doors and tried to ensure security outside.”

Videos on social media show the man driving right up to the De Zoom terrace and then trying to drive onto the deck via the entrance arch as bystanders pelt the car with glasses. On the second attempt, he drove almost to the front door before reversing and driving off.

Dronken idioot rijdt terras op in Renesse, straks op de NOS pic.twitter.com/G1I3h7ADAw — Rias Baarda (@RiasBaarda) August 23, 2022

The man returned a short time later carrying a knife, Giele said. “I don’t know what got into him. It’s terrible that this could escalate from nothing at all.”

Responding police officers used pepper spray and a taser to overpower the 51-year-old man from Hellevoetsluis and take him into custody. The police are investigating what happened.

Giele has known the man for years. “We’ve never had any problems with him. He was even amicable at the beginning of the evening,” Giele said to the broadcaster. “Everyone is deeply affected.”

Bestuurder rijdt meerdere keren in op café in #Renesse. 📸: Snapchat pic.twitter.com/g228VibiWt — Mark Rijk (@MarkRijk) August 24, 2022



