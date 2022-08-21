Dutch chocolate manufacturer Tony’s Chocolonely announced it was teaming up with ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s on a series of products that will soon hit store shelves to promote the fair sourcing of cocoa beans and chocolate products. The two companies said they were working together because of their shared commitment to end slavery and child labor in the chocolate industry.

“Right now, there are 30,000 cases of modern slavery and 1.56 million cases of child labour in the chocolate industry in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire,” said Tony’s Chocolonely in a statement. "Millions of cocoa farmers in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are forced to live in poverty because they’re not paid a fair price for their cocoa.”

The Dutch firm won the support of Ben & Jerry’s with a transparent ownership chain so companies purchasing chocolate and other industry products can trace the origin of cocoa beans. This also demonstrates higher wages, partnerships with their farming partners, long-term commitments, and continuous efforts to improve products and supply chains. “Ultimately, by working together to establish more equal business relationships with our suppliers in West Africa, we’re enabling cocoa farmers to earn a living income and ensuring lasting change,” Tony’s said in a statement.

The companies will release the dairy and non-dairy versions of a new ice cream flavor called Chocolatey Love A-Fair. It includes swirls of salted caramel, sea salt chocolate chunks, and caramel chunks. Two new chocolate bars will also be sold. The first is based on the Ben & Jerry’s flavor Strawberry Cheesecake, a white chocolate bar with sticky strawberries pieces and crumbled cookies. The second is inspired by the ice cream flavor Chocolate Fudge Brownie, which will be a dark milk chocolate bar with crunchy brownie pieces. No release date was given for the products,

“Not only will this partnership see large volumes of cocoa beans sourced via Tony’s Open Chain but collaborating with one of the world’s most-loved social justice companies truly puts our initiative on the map internationally and proves that our way of working is a solution for all players in the cocoa industry,” said Joke Aerts, from Tony’s Chocolonely.

Ben & Jerry’s said it was the continuation of seven years of work where they have partnered with Fairtrade co-ops in the Ivory Coast. “We are serious about chocolatey ice cream, and we are eager to join forces with Tony's Open Chain as a Mission Ally, on a delicious journey towards a more ethical future for cocoa production that all chocolate lovers deserve!” Said Cheryl Pinto, Ben & Jerry's Global Head of Values-Led Sourcing.