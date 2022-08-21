The queues at Schiphol are "a lot better" on Sunday morning than on Saturday, when travelers had to queue for hours. According to a Schiphol spokesperson, all lines are currently indoors and the outside canopies are not being used.

Schiphol is especially busy on Sunday with passengers arriving. According to a spokesperson, about 65,000 travelers are returning from elsewhere and do not have to go through security. The number of departing passengers is almost 55,000. In total, Schiphol will process 180,000 travelers on Sunday. Transfer passengers are counted as both arriving and departing passengers. There will be a total of 1,267 flights on Sunday.

On Saturday, for various reasons, fewer security guards were at work than planned. The queues rose to more than two and a half hours and nearly 300 flights were delayed. There were many outraged reactions on social media and some travelers began angrily kicking the shutters that blocked off access to closed security lanes. Schiphol acknowledged that security remains "challenging."