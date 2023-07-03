Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is expanding its system for reserving time slots for security checks to all destinations. This service, which allows travelers to book a time slot for their pre-flight security check-up, will be available for every flight. Schiphol Airport made this announcement in a brief statement on Monday, following the successful launch of this service earlier this year for flights within the Schengen area.

Schiphol announced the service a few weeks ahead of the April-May holidays. It was during this period last year that the consequences of staff shortages in airport security and baggage handling first became apparent. Travelers often had to queue for hours last year, resulting in many missing flights.

The implementation of this service aimed to enhance Schiphol's ability to monitor passenger flows and prevent unnecessary long queues.

According to Schiphol, one in five travelers now uses a time slot. These slots can be reserved for free three days before departure through Schiphol's website and app. Travelers receive a confirmation email with a QR code, which is scanned by a Schiphol staff member at the airport. They then direct the passengers to the correct security check.

The service was previously limited to flights within the Schengen zone, which consists of 27 European countries. Within this zone, residents are allowed to travel freely. Personal checks are conducted at the external borders of the Schengen Area.

For non-Schengen flights, Schiphol takes into account the subsequent border control. The latest time slot that a passenger can book is 90 minutes before departure. For flights within Schengen, it is 60 minutes.

Schiphol emphasized that this service only applies to security checks. Travelers still have to arrive at the airport with enough time to check in and drop off their luggage.

Schiphol is the fourth major airport in Europe to implement time slots for security.