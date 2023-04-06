Schiphol now offers travelers the option to book a time slot for their pre-flight security checks up to three days in advance, the airport announced on Thursday. The service is currently only available for flights within the Schengen zone, but the airport will add other destinations soon.

“By making use of reserved time slots, travelers can go through the security check in a dedicated lane and at a time they selected. This means they know exactly when they are expected at the security check,” Schiphol said. “As a result, we can avoid a situation in which travelers arrive at the airport too early, causing unnecessarily long queues.”

Schiphol announced the service a few weeks ahead of the April-May holidays. It was during this period last year that the consequences of staff shortages in airport security and baggage handling first became apparent. Travelers often had to queue for hours last year, resulting in many missing flights.

According to Schiphol, working with time slots contributes to a smoother flow through the security process, leading to shorter lines.

Passengers can book timeslots up to three days before departure on this website. They’ll get a confirmation email with a QR code, which a Schiphol staff member will scan and direct them to the correct security check.

The service only applies to the security check. Travelers still have to arrive at the airport with enough time to check in and drop off their luggage.