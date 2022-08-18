Rain showers have caused flooding in various places in the northeast of the Netherlands. The Groningen Security Region announced that the flooding led to many emergency calls to the control center in northern Netherlands. As a result, the fire brigade there asked that people only call 112 in life-threatening situations.

Streets in Hardenberg, Overijssel were flooded, RTV Oost reports. Roads in the provinces of Drenthe and Groningen were also flooded after heavy showers, such as in the municipalities of Beilen and Winschoten.

On Wednesday evening, the Code Yellow weather warning was in effect in the provinces of Friesland, Groningen and Utrecht. Earlier in the evening, the KNMI had also issued a warning for Drenthe, Flevoland and Overijssel.

Gaan we weer #Beilen aan het water.. het water kan weer niet weg 😏 pic.twitter.com/uBVX0qzVAE — Suus  (@Suusos) August 17, 2022

According to the KNMI, hail was possible in Friesland and Groningen and very heavy localized precipitation could also cause nuisance. In Utrecht, thunderstorms were expected with between 30 and 40 millimeters of precipitation per hour. Such an amount could certainly cause local problems, the meteorological institute said.