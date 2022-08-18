The repairs of the roof of the stadium used by football club ADO Den Haag will start on Monday. Part of the Bingoal Stadion roof was blown away during Storm Eunice in February, when the building was still called the Cars Jeans Stadion.

It then took longer than usual for the necessary materials to be delivered. The repairs will take approximately two months.

As a result, the S and T sections in the Aad Mansveld Tribune cannot be used for the time being. Season ticket holders with a place in one of those areas will be assigned a different spot to watch the team’s Eerste Divisie matches.

Het dak van het Cars Jeans Stadion is gedeeltelijk weggewaaid door storm Eunice. Boven de tribune van het ADO-stadion zit een groot gat in het dak. #ado #ADODenHaag pic.twitter.com/lQXXfdf09p — Omroep West (@omroepwest) February 18, 2022

On Wednesday, it was announced that ADO fans will be allowed to attend the home match against Jong Ajax at the end of August. The exclusion of the home crowd was because of the rioting that took place after ADO Den Haag lost the match against Excelsior last May that would have placed them in the Eredivisie.

The second leg match ended 4-4 (or 5-5 on aggregate), and then Excelsior won the match 8-7 on penalties. After the final whistle of the match, ADO hooligans threw fireworks into the box where Rotterdam supporters were gathered. Outside, hundreds of ADO supporters clashed with the police.

It has not yet been determined if a home crowd may attend the 9 September match against Jong AZ.