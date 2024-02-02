The Dutch professional football clubs concluded a bustling winter transfer window, with a total of 171 players changing sides before the deadline on February 1. The flurry of activity peaked on the last day, with 50 deals concluded in the final 24 hours. The final transfer of the window was Sylla Sow's move from Go Ahead Eagles to N.E.C. Nijmegen.

This marks an increase from the previous season's 167 transfers during the winter window. Fifth-place Ajax made headlines by securing a deal for experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson who was cut loose by Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq, where Henderson was reportedly earning 350,000 pounds per week. He will reportedly receive 4.5 million euros annually with the Amsterdam club through June 2026, and 1.5 million euros in signing bonuses.

FC Twente, looking to strengthen their attack, welcomed striker Myron Boadu on a temporary transfer from Monaco, offsetting the departure of Manfred Ugalde to Spartak Moscow. Other significant transactions included PSV Eindhoven's Yorbe Vertessen moving to Union Berlin and Feyenoord's Javairo Dilrosun transferring to Club America, one of the most successful teams in Mexico.

That meant both PSV and Feyenoord lost a winger during the transfer window. The two teams set their sites on Excelsior's Couhaib Driouech, who decided to stay with his club. The KNVB said that it was "true transfer thriller" but in the end, "the fast dribbler will simply finish the season in Kralingen." PSV has a commanding 12 point lead over Feyenoord at the top of the Eredivisie table, and both teams lost a winger during the transfer window.

Domestically, 42 transfers took place within the Netherlands, while 61 players were brought in from abroad. Conversely, 68 players in the Netherlands took their talents to clubs in other countries, seeking new opportunities and challenges.

The women's leagues also saw movement, with 11 transfers recorded. Among these, two were domestic while six players joined Dutch clubs from other countries, and three players moved abroad. In addition, the amateur divisions saw a huge increase in international changes.

"In amateur football there were 506 international transfers; 264 players came to the Netherlands from a foreign club, 77 players took the opposite route. That is more than last year, when there were 345 international transfers," the KNVB said.

With the winter window now shut, club scouts begin preparing for the summer transfer period for their next opportunity to bolster their rosters.