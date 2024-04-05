Ajax and Feyenoord both failed to win in their midweek Eredivisie fixtures. Ajax conceded an injury-time goal against Go Ahead Eagles at home to draw 1-1. Feyenoord also drew, failing to score against bottom-of-the-league Volendam. PSV beat Excelsior on Tuesday and is now nine points ahead at the top of the league.

Ajax were hoping to bring some joy to their fans at the Johan Cruijff ArenA after another turbulent week at the club. The club suspended General Manager Alex Kroes on Tuesday for alleged insider trading.

In what was considered a surprising move, Kroes was in attendance for the game. He saw his club go ahead in the 23rd minute. Youngster Mika Godts reached the byline before pulling it back to the edge of the area, where full-back Anton Gaeei volleyed it in the top corner.

It was a stunning goal for a player who had had a tough first season in Amsterdam. Joy was seen on his face as he wheeled away in celebration.

Go Ahead Eagles equalized in the 92nd minute. Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj came out to catch the cross but dropped it. Veteran defender Bas Kuipers picked it up and saw his shot squirm in with a deflection from Jorrel Hato.

It was also a disappointing midweek for Feyenoord. A few days after they finally saw their title rivals PSV lose for the first time this season and reduced the gap to seven points, they slipped up to the bottom side of the Eredivisie table in FC Volendam.

The Rotterdammers were lucky not to be behind when Volendam striker Vivaldo Semedo hit the most after 15 minutes played.

Feyenoord created significant chances through Santiago Gimenez and Igor Paixao but could not convert. Paixao also hit outside of the post with a free kick.

PSV had an easier time on Tuesday evening, beating Excelsior 0-2 away. They broke the deadlock after just under an hour with a great goal from Mauro Junior before Johan Bakayoko finished the scoring two minutes later.

PSV were the only team in the top five of the Eredivisie to win in the midweek fixtures.

A shock result in Almelo saw AZ implode and lose 5-0 to Heracles. The Alkmaarders conceded two penalties and two goals in injury time.

FC Twente did not take advantage of their league rivals' mishaps, drawing 3-3 away to Heerenveen.

The Tukkers were 1-3 up at one point in the match, but they let the Friesland club get back into the game and left with just a point.