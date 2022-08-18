Az can quietly prepare themselves for the UEFA Conference League group stage. The club from Alkmaar won the home match against the Portuguese Gil Vicente in the playoffs of the qualifiers 4-0. The return leg is next Thursday in Portugal.

Dani de Wit, Mayckel Lahdo, Vangelis Pavlidis, and Mees de Wit scored the goals for AZ. The home team was missing three important players in Jesper Karlsson, Jens Odgaard, and their new signing from, Vitesse Riechedly Bazoer.

"We are going to Europe," sang many AZ supporters in the stadium. Their club has started the season well; AZ is yet to lose a point in the Eredivisie after two games.

De Wit opened the scoring in the 24th minute for AZ from a Milos Kerkez assist. The home team struggled more at the start of the second half. But AZ was close to the 2-0 after an hour. Tijjani Rijnders effort was saved by Andrew da silva Ventura, the Brazilian goalkeeper of Gil Vicente.

The subbed on Lahdo made it 2-0 in the 78th minute. The Swede broke the Gil Vicente resistance with the goal. Pavlidis and the subbed on Mees de Wit made the score even higher in the end stages of the match.