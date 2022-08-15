The Koninklijke Marechuaussee arrested a man at Schiphol on Saturday evening for spreading a photo of a crashed plane via AirDrop. He sent the picture to passengers about to board a plane to Dubai, the Marechaussee said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, another man was arrested at Rotterdam The Hague Airport for a similar offense. The 18-year-old AirDropped a photo of a crashed plane just before his plane was set to depart to Croatia. The plane’s pilot got the picture and notified the authorities. Transavia blacklisted the man.

Both men are suspected of making threats. The Koninklijke Marehcuassee and the Public Prosecution Service are investigating.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing service that works as part of the Dutch military. Among other things, the service is responsible for border security, including at airports and seaports.