The 18-year-old Dutch man who shared a photo of a plane crash with other passengers waiting in an airplane at Rotterdam The Hague Airport on Wednesday morning has been put on Transavia's blacklist. The airline confirmed this in response to questions following a report by RTL Nieuws.

The man will not be allowed to fly with Transavia for the next five years.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning after he sent the photo via AirDrop shortly before the plane departed for Croatia. The captain of the aircraft, several children, and others, saw the photo as a result.

The captain has reported it as a threat, according to the Transavia spokesperson. The man was removed from the plane and taken into custody. He was released on Wednesday afternoon. He told authorities it was meant as a joke, according to a spokesperson for the Marechaussee, the military branch that monitors Dutch airports. The Marechaussee said on Wednesday that it is up to the Public Prosecution Service to further assess the matter.

The scheduled flight eventually departed with a delay of about half an hour.