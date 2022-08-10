The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested an 18-year-old Dutchman on a plane at Rotterdam The Hague airport on Wednesday morning on suspicion of making threats. Shortly before departure to Croatia, the man shared a photo on Airdrop showing a crashed plane. The image was also sent to and accepted by one of the plane’s crew members, who alerted the Marechaussee after seeing the photo.

The Marechaussee is investigating the nature of the threat. “We have a zero-tolerance policy for these kinds of photos. Even if it is a joke, this is not appreciated or accepted,” said a spokesperson for the Marechaussee. This policing force works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for border security, including at airports.

The Marecechussee arrested the man around 7:00 a.m. The flight to the Croatian port city of Zadar was scheduled to depart from Rotterdam The Hague Airport at 6:55 a.m. According to the airport’s website, the flight left at 7:26 a.m.