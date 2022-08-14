It is the warmest Aug. 14 since the start of temperature measurements in 1901. According to Weer.nl, the mercury in De Bilt had risen to 29.0 degrees at 11:50 a.m. The old daily record was 28.7 degrees in 1973.

At the time of measurement, it had not yet become tropically warm in De Bilt. This is expected to happen later on Sunday: the temperature will rise even further in the afternoon, to 32 or 33 degrees.

This makes it the fifth tropical day in a row of the heat wave that is underway.