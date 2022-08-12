Police were investigating a home invasion and shooting in Amsterdam-Zuidoost in which three people were injured. The incident happened in a home on Daalwijk on Thursday night. The three suspects involved in the incident remained at large a day later.

"There was a party going on at the time with some people sitting on the balcony. From out of nowhere, three men entered the home and walked over to the balcony, where a scuffle initially ensued between the three and the people on the balcony,” police said.

Gunshots rang out moments later, after which the three men quickly fled the home. Police were unable to provide a description of the suspects. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m.

First responders found two people hurt, who were transported by ambulance to an area hospital. A third victim also visited the hospital later for treatment. The injured people include an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old from Amsterdam, and a Haarlem resident who was said to be 25 years of age.

The motive behind the fight and the shooting remained unclear on Friday, police said. Witnesses and those who might have information about the incident were asked to contact detectives handling the case.