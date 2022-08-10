The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested a woman Wednesday morning for assaulting staff aboard an aircraft at Schiphol. It concerns a Dutch woman on board a KLM flight from New Delhi.

The flight landed at Schiphol at 9:30 p.m. Crew members on the flight overpowered the woman and delivered her to the Marechaussee in cuffs.

Three KLM staff members filed charges against the woman, a spokesperson for the Marechaussee said. What caused the woman to act this way is under investigation.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for border security, including at airports.