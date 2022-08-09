Princess Amalia will not become a member of the Amsterdam student society when she begins her higher education studies in the capital later this month, the government's press office, RVD, confirmed following a report by NOS. The 18-year-old princess previously stated that she would like to join a student society, according to Claudia de Breij's biography of Amalia. She indicated she wanted the full experience, including participation in a club made up of those student society members who entered in the same year.

The princess's decision was announced shortly after controversial videos leaked out from the lustrum celebration of the ASC/AVSV society. Among the misogynistic remarks caught on camera, male members referred to women as "cum buckets," and "nothing more than a whore." It was suggested men could "break women's necks to stick their dicks in," during the event. The society is made up of the Amsterdamsch Studenten Corps, and the female branch, Amsterdamsche Vrouwen Studenten Vereeniging.

The RVD did not say why Amalia refused to join the society. Since the princess will start her studies in the University of Amsterdam's Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) bachelor program, ASC/AVSV would be the society for Amalia to join. The RVD previously declined to answer questions about the princess's membership, saying it was a private matter.

Heleen Vos announced that an investigation would be launched into ASC/AVSV at the end of July, when she was the chair of the organization. She has since resigned. Additionally, hundreds of members said they feel unsafe after the speeches made during the quinquennial celebration.

In addition to also making misogynistic statements, a board member of the association called the association's intended cultural change a facade, and considers the association members to be of an elevated status compared to society.