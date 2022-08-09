There will be a demonstration against anti-LGBTQIA+ violence at the gay monument in Amsterdam on Wednesday following an assault over Pride weekend.

An Uber driver allegedly assaulted a woman in Amsterdam city center during the early hours of Friday morning. The woman, who had to get five stitches on her forehead and still can’t feel part of her head, believes the man picked a fight after she kissed her girlfriend in the backseat of his car.

The police are investigating but are not yet labeling it an anti-LGBTQIA+ incident. Uber also launched an investigation and suspended the driver while it was ongoing.

Jimmy Queering Business on Instagram is organizing a protest at the Homomonument in response. “What happened shocked us all. Not only were we made painfully aware that these homophobic attacks still occur, we were also shocked at how such a huge company like Uber made little effort to take responsibility for their drivers’ actions,” the organizers said.

“We are still unsure how Uber is planning to change to prevent this from happening in the future. This has happened many times before, and this will continue to happen if Uber does not make a change,” they continued. “A big company with such an active Pride campaign certainly does not seem to ‘move with Pride.’”

The protest will happen at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.