The mother and daughter found under a viaduct on the N18 near Haaksbergen on Monday planned to take their own lives together. They cut themselves with knives and jumped off the viaduct, the 36-year-old daughter told the police after regaining consciousness, RVT Oost reports. The 62-year-old mother did not survive.

According to RTV Oost, the woman told the police she was struggling with debts, and they’ve been evicted multiple times. She and her mother had been planning to take their own lives for some time, she said. It was a deliberate plan to do it together. “My mother was my best friend.”

Months ago, they bought two knives to use in their suicide. On Sunday evening, mother and daughter cycled to a cafe in Haaksbergen for a last coffee together. Then they went looking for a suitable place, the woman said to the police.

After first viewing two other viaducts in the vicinity, they eventually cycled to the Hanenberg viaduct on the N18. According to the woman, they both cut themselves in the neck and jumped down. To her surprise, she regained consciousness and found herself face to face with a paramedic.

The police arrested the daughter for involvement in her mother’s death. She is not in custody but is still a suspect. The woman is still in hospital with severe injuries to her back and hip and a broken arm, according to the broadcaster.