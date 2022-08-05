Image
Man caught stealing a palm tree on a mobility scooter in Best, 4 August 2022 - Credit: Politie Best - Oirschot / Facebook - License: All Rights Reserved
Man caught trying to transport stolen palm tree on mobility scooter
The police came across a strange sight on Oude Rijksweg in Best on Thursday evening. A man was walking next to a mobility scooter with a massive palm tree in a pot on its seat. A quick investigation showed that the man had stolen the tree from the nearby Hornbach, the Best-Oirschot police said on Facebook.
The police noticed the man transporting the palm tree at around 9:20 p.m. “Because we knew that the Hornbach has palm trees in its range, and it closed at 9:00 p.m., we decided to investigate.”
The officers quickly determined that the palm tree was indeed from Hornbach - it still had the price tag attached. And that the man had not come by it legally. “The suspect is locked up and will have no tropical views for a while,” the police said.