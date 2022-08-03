Wednesday will be a hot one in the Netherlands, with temperatures climbing to 34 degrees in the southeast, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. The public works department Rijkswaterstaat activated its heat protocol on Dutch roads.

The day will be dry and sunny, with only the coastal areas seeing some clouds. Maximum temperatures will range between 23 degrees on the northwestern coast and 34 degrees in some places in the southeast.

Rijkswaterstaat activates its heat protocol when there is a good chance of temperatures hitting 30 degrees or higher. The heat protocol means the public works department takes extra measures to ensure motorists who break down along the highway don’t get stuck in the hot sun. The department will deploy extra wreckers to quickly take cars that break down to a safe location with the necessary facilities, like a gas station or a parking area.

Thursday will also look much like Wednesday, with long sunny periods and maximums between 20 and 33 degrees from northwest to southeast.

On Friday and the weekend, maximum temperatures will drop to the low twenties. There will be more cloud cover, but still room for periods of sunshine. Some rain is expected for Friday.

Next week will be warmer again, with maximums above 25 degrees.