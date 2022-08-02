Due to chaos in European aviation, the number of passenger damage claims due to delayed or canceled flights is skyrocketing. Major player Vlucht-vertraagd.nl received almost 70,000 claims since April. This involves about 23 million euros, confirmed director Tom van Bokhoven after reporting by Nieuwsuur.

Nieuwsuur spoke to multiple claim organziations. According to the current affairs program, EUclaim is already dealing with 11 million euros in damage claims and Aviclaim 4.5 million euros. Together, the agencies Nieuwsuur spoke to already accepted 38 million euros in claims. If a claim organization successfully demands compensation, part of the amount goes to the organization itself.

“In the twelve years that we have had this company, I have never experienced this,” Van Bokhoven said. According to him, there are many more claims than usual. “And many more claims are made every day.” People not only want a refund for their ticket but hope to also get additional compensation by working with the claim organization. That can be up to 600 euros.

Due to staff shortages in security and baggage handling, Schiphol has struggled with many problems over the past months. The airport cannot handle the summer crowds and therefore announced measures to limit the crowds. Airlines had to cancel or move many flights to other airports this summer.

Van Bokhoven stressed that the claims do not only come from people who fell victim to the crowds at Schiphol. “It actually happens everywhere. For example, there were major strikes at Lufthansa and Ryanair, and people hit by that are also entitled to compensation.”