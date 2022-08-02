A 37-year-old man was shot and killed on Borselestraat in Tilburg during the early hours of Tuesday morning. The man had a criminal record, a spokesperson for the police said to ANP.

He was gunned down as he arrived home at around 1:45 a.m., Omroep Brabant reports. The man died in the front yard of a house, near a car with an open door, according to the broadcaster. A neighbor tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail.

The neighbor’s dog woke her shortly before the gunshots sounded, she said to the broadcaster. “I worked for the police, so I recognized that sound. I didn’t think but immediately ran outside. I first checked if the shooters were still there, but they weren’t,” she said. “His girlfriend was in all states. She was running around and screaming, crying, and calling. I called the emergency services.”

Another local was woken by police sirens at around 2:00 a.m. “When I went to look, the whole street was full of police.” They weren’t shocked. “No, there are often police around here. There is often nuisance. But never before has anyone been shot.”

The police cordoned off the street for forensic investigation. They are looking for two men wearing dark clothes in connection with the shooting.