Schiphol can again handle more travelers than in the month of July. In August, the airport can manage 73,000 passengers per day, a few thousand more than the maximum in July.

Schiphol has hired more security guards so it can better handle the summer crowds. Staff shortages regularly resulted in massive crowds at the Amsterdam airport in recent months.

Despite the increased capacity, the expected number of passengers in the first week of August is still an average of 1,000 too high every day. That forced airlines and travel organizations to again look at their passenger numbers. Last month, they had to decrease the daily number of passengers by 13,500 per day on average.

Schiphol previously said that the measures to tackle crowds and the high workload are bearing fruit. The airport recruited about 200 new security guards. And Schiphol and the unions concluded a social agreement, including a summer allowance for employees.