Schiphol will allow more departing passengers again from next week. The airport’s security checkpoint will be better staffed in August, so Schiphol is sticking to the plan to allow up to 73,000 passengers to depart daily, De Telegraaf reports. In July, the Netherlands’ biggest airport only allowed 67,500 passengers per day.

Despite the more wiggle room, Schiphol expects that there will still be long lines on peak travel days. The tent outside the airport, to shield waiting travelers from the sun, will therefore remain in place, a spokesperson said to the newspaper. “Friday, Sunday, and Monday, in particular, are the busiest days.”

Dutch airline KLM told the Telegraaf that it wouldn’t lift the limit on ticket sales for the time being, despite the looser regime. The airline does not sell all seats to leave room for travelers who miss their flight and have to be rebooked. “This is to give Schiphol, which still has a shortage of security personnel, and ourselves some air,” a spokesperson said to the newspaper. KLM has a shortage of 200 workers in the ground crew.

Like many other European airports, Schiphol is struggling with a significant staff shortage, specifically in baggage handling and airport security. Since the start of the May vacation, this has often resulted in massive lines at security checks and suitcases not reaching their owners.