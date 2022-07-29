VDL Nedcar can make cars in Born for BMW for four more months. The company signed a new agreement with BMW to that effect, the province of Limburg announced on Friday.

The previously agreed end date for the production of MINIs, among others, has shifted from 1 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

In the meantime, negotiations with other car brands are entering a decisive phase, VDL Nedcar informed the province. VDL has three scenarios in mind. “In addition to a future as an independent car manufacture for one large client or several smaller clients, VDL Nedcar is working on a third scenario,” said Limburg Deputy Stephen Satijn of economics. “VDL Nedcar could, in its own words, develop into a center for mobility and innovation.”

According to VDL, such a center for mobility and innovation could include producing various types of vehicles. The car factory could build these “possibly partly in smaller series, combined with other activities, such as innovations in the field of electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving, and services,” said Satijn. “In the company’s opinion, this broadening of activities ensures that VDL Nedcar becomes and remains more attractive as an independent car manufacturer.”

VDL Nedcar informed its employees in Born about the new developments on Friday. “VDL Nedcar has once again emphasized in its communication to its employees that the company has a promising future,” Satijn (VVD) wrote to the Provincial Council on Friday. “The form in which this will take shape can't yet be stated with certainty, but it will fit within one of the scenarios outlined or a combination of these three possibilities.”