A 45-year-old man from Turkey was arrested on Tuesday at the border near Venlo. He has to serve 23 years in prison in Turkey. He was convicted of murder and manslaughter, the Koninklijke Marechaussee said on Thursday. He is in custody and awaiting his extradition.

The Marechaussee held a border control on the A67 on Tuesday, along with German colleagues. They checked a Ukrainian vehicle. According to the Marechaussee, the passenger showed a false Turkish driver's license and a fraudulent Ukrainian residency permit. The Marechaussee arrested him for the falsified documents. Further checks revealed his real identity.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for border security.