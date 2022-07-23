The Dutch women’s national football team will face France in the quarterfinals at the European championships in England on Saturday. The kick-off in Rotherham is scheduled for 9 p.m.

National coach Mark Parsons hopes that he will be able to play Vivianne Miedema again. The striker missed the last two group matches, a 3-2 victory against Portugal and a 4-1 win against Switzerland, because she was infected with the coronavirus.

Lieke Martens will not be available for the match against France. The left winger left the team earlier this week with a foot injury.

France and the Netherlands last met in February of this year. Oranje then lost 3-1 in a duel for the Tournoi de France. Lineth Beerensteyn scored the only go for Parsons' squad.

France finished first in Group D with 7 points, while Oranje had to settle for second place in group C, also with 7 points. Oranje had tied table leader Sweden for points, but Sweden had the better goal differential.

The winner of Saturday night’s match featuring the Netherlands and France will go on to play Germany in the semi-final.