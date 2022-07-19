Sebastien Haller was diagnosed with a tumor in his testicle on Monday. The striker, who recently transferred from Ajax to Borussia Dortmund, left the German club's training camp to undergo further examinations, NU.nl reports.

Haller did not feel well after training on Monday and went to the club's medical staff. Further medical examination revealed the tumor. The 28-year-old Haller returned from the training camp in the Swiss town of Bad Ragaz to Dortmund for further examinations. It is not yet known if the tumor is benign or malignant.

"This news was a shock to Sebastien and to all of us," said Sebastien Kehl, the technical director at Borussia Dortmund. "The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a speedy recovery. We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment."

Haller played for Ajax for the past year and a half, transferring to Dortmund this summer for a fee of 31 million euros. He was the most expensive transfer in Eredivisie history until Steven Bergwijn transferred from Tottenham Hotspurs to Ajax for 31.25 million euros.