Sebastien Haller is transferring from Ajax to Borussia Dortmund. Ajax will get 31 million euros for the striker, who was the top scorer in the Eredivisie last season with 21 goals. The amount can increase to 35 million euros via bonuses, NOS reports.

The French-Ivorian Haller is signing a four-year contract with Dortmund. He will undergo a medical examination on Thursday and complete the transfer.

In addition to being the top Eredivisie scorer, Haller also made a big impression in the Champions League, scoring eleven goals in eight matches for Ajax. The newly 28-year-old striker - Haller's birthday is today - transferred from West Ham United to Amsterdam a year and a half ago for a record amount of 22.5 million euros.

Haller's departure means Ajax must look for a new striker. According to NOS, the Amsterdam team is targeting Brian Brobbery, who is under contract with RB Leipzig and played at Ajax on a rental basis last season. Ajax is also negotiating with Tottenham Hotspur to bring Steven Bergwijn to Amsterdam.