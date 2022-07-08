It's official: Steven Bergwijn is leaving the Tottenham Hotspurs for Ajax, the Amsterdam club announced on Friday. Ajax paid a massive 31.25 million euros for the transfer, making Bergwijn the most expensive transfer in Eredivisie history.

"It is indicative of Steven's ambition that he chose to make the step to Ajax. He is a player with many qualities. He has enormous drive and is also very goal-oriented. Of course, I am happy that we were able to sign him. He adds a new quality to our team," Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder said.

Bergwijn played 83 matches in his 2.5 years at Tottenham, scoring eight goals and ten assists. He started his football career at Ajax at the youth level. After that, he played at PSV. He is now back at the Amsterdam club with a five-season contract, running until the end of June 2027.

Before Bergwijn took the title of most expensive transfer in Eredivisie history, Sebastien Haller twice held that record. First, when he transferred from West Ham United to Ajax in January 2021 for 22.5 million euros, and then when he recently transferred from the Amsterdam club to Borussia Dortmund for 31 million euros.