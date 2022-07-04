After lengthy negotiations, Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur reached an agreement about Steven Bergwijn transferring to Amsterdam, according to De Telegraaf. Ajax will pay no less than 30 million euros for the attacker - a record amount, the newspaper wrote.

Bergwijn, 24, will undergo a medical examination on Monday, after which the transfer can be completed. Bergwijn's name has been mentioned in the same breath as Ajax for months. Tottenham recently signed a transform for Everton forward Richarlison, possibly accelerating Bergwijn's departure.

If Ajax pays 30 million euros for Bergwijn's transfer, he will be the most expensive player at the Amsterdam club by far. The record is currently held by Sebastien Haller, for whom Ajax paid 22.5 million euros a year and a half ago.

Bergwijn played for Tottenham in 83 matches, scoring eight goals and ten assists for the English top club.