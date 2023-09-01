Dutch footballer Davy Klaassen is set to leave Ajax for Internazionale Milano. He flew to Milan this morning and is scheduled to undergo his medical examination later today, several Dutch media outlets reported on Friday. Meanwhile, Ajax has already secured a replacement, announcing the signing of Norwegian midfielder Sivert Mannsverk on the same day. The summer transfer window closes on Friday at midnight.

Klaassen's move will be a free transfer, and he is expected to sign a contract until June 2025. An agreement between the two clubs is in place and is set to be finalized later today, according to several Dutch media reports.

The 30-year-old midfielder was informed a few weeks ago that he was unlikely to be a part of the starting eleven and was given the option to either stay with the team or seek opportunities elsewhere, as the club would not stand in his way.

After the defeat against Ludogorets on Thursday, Klaassen said at the press conference that he was still undecided about whether he would play the season with Ajax. "There's not really anything going on right now, but you never know what might come your way. I'm not ruling out any possibilities in advance. It has to be a nice club. I won't just leave for the sake of leaving," he said.

Klaassen began his professional career with Ajax in 2011 and stayed with the club until 2017. During the 2015-16 season, he served as the team captain. He then played for Everton and Werder Bremen from 2017 to 2020 before returning to Ajax three years ago. With Ajax, he won five Eredivisie titles, one KNVB Cup, and played in 321 matches, scoring 93 goals and making 50 assists.

In April 2023, Klaassen was hit on the head in the 62nd minute of De Klassieker in Rotterdam and was bleeding profusely. This incident prompted Dutch Football Association KNVB to tighten its regulations regarding fan interference in matches and required referees to immediately suspend matches if an object thrown by spectators struck a player or referee or referee or if objects landed on the field.

On Friday, Ajax reached an agreement with Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk and Molde FK on the transfer of the 21-year-old midfielder to the Amsterdam club. The Norwegian signed a contract that will run for five seasons until June 2028.

